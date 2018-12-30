WBBL 2018-19: Scorchers end Thunder’s winning streak

PERTH: An opening stand of 93 between Meg Lanning and Elyse Villani helped Perth Scorchers chase down a record total to propel them into the top-half of the table to end Sydney Thunder’s five-match winning streak with a six-wicket win.

On Saturday, at the Lilac Hill Park in Perth, the Scorchers successfully chased down 180 with a ball to spare to complete the biggest run-chase in the history of the Women’s Big Bash League.

Lanning was run out on 76 off 40 after notching up her third successive 70-run-plus score, but Villani, remained unbeaten on 66 and hit the winning runs. She however, seemed to have picked up a hamstring injury, although it isn’t considered serious at the moment. Earlier, Thunder’s openers Rachael Haynes (50) and Rachel Priest (43) had 77 on the board in seven overs before Harmanpreet Kaur smashed a 29-ball 45. Stafani Taylor added quick runs towards the end to have Thunder finish with a strong total. But with Lanning and Villani’s assault, there was little Thunder could do on the day, conceding only their second loss in the season.

Brief scores: Sydney Thunder Women 179/5 in 20 overs (Rachael Haynes 50, Rachael Priest 43, Harmanpreet Kaur 45; Piepa Cleary 2-28) lost to Perth Scorchers Women 180/4 in 19.5 overs (Elyse Villani 66*, Meg Lanning 76; Nicola Carey 2-35) by six wickets.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women: Melbourne Renegades eked out Melbourne Stars in the first derby of the season by just one wicket in what turned out to be a low-scoring thriller at the Docklands Stadium. The Stars were kept to 130 in 19.5 after Renegades opted to bowl despite an opening stand that fetched them 65 in quick time. Wickets at regular intervals, however, pegged them back as they collapsed to an unchallenging total with the lower order all dismissed for single-digit scores. Or so it was thought.

As many as seven bowlers were used by the Stars in their defence, and it almost paid off. An opening stand of 32 was hampered by a triple collapse as Renegades slipped to 37 for 3. Skipper Amy Satterthwaite, who had picked up three wickets earlier, resurrected their innings with a 33-ball 37, along with Claire Koski (26), but a second collapse reduced them from 92 for 3 to 103 for 7.

Brief scores: Melbourne Stars Women 130 in 19.5 overs (Lizelle Lee 36, Angela Reakes 23; Amy Satterthwaite 3-16) lost to Melbourne Renegades Women 131/9 in 19.5 overs (Amy Satterthwaite 37, Claire Koski 26; Holly Ferling 2-14, Nicola Hancock 2-20) by one wicket.