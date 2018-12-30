‘Coaches to monitor performance of camp trainees’

LAHORE: Secretary Sports Punjab Nadeem Mehboob and DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar visited Abbasia Sports Complex Rahimyar Khan on Saturday.

They inspected various sports facilities including sports gymnasium and E-Library during their visit. They also planted a tree there under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign.

Secretary Sports Punjab Nadeem Mehboob and DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar also visited SBP’s basketball and athletics training camps.

Secretary Sports Punjab Nadeem Mehboob on this occasion appreciated the advanced sports infrastructure in Rahimyar Khan. He also lauded DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar for rendering great services for the promotion of sports in the province. “It’s amazing to see such wonderful sports facilities in far-flung area of the province. DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar deserves full credit for this great development,” he added.

Talking on this occasion, DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar said Sports Board Punjab will give honorarium to all participating players of SBP’s Coaching Camp which is going to begin from January 1, 2019. “We will also provide food, track suit and playing shirt etc to camp trainees during their stay at camps,” he informed.

DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar further said that the trials of Coaching Camp of SBP were conducted in presence of concerned sports association officials. “SBP’s expert coaches to monitor the performance of all players during training camps. They will collect the data of talented players for further grooming at higher level”. DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar said Sports Board Punjab will also provide a platform to participating players to give their feedback regarding the standard of training and any other complaint.

Meanwhile, Director Special Initiative Anees Sheikh while addressing an important meeting of all DSOs at National Hockey Stadium on Saturday said Sports Board Punjab’s upcoming Coaching Camp and Annual Sports Programme will prove to be revolutionary steps for the future of sports in the province. Anees directed all the DSOs to implement complete discipline in Coaching Camp of SBP and Annual Sports Programme Inter-District sports competitions.