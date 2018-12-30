Lahore (W) win by 17 runs

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Lahore Whites beat Lahore Blues by 17 runs at the Shah Faisal Ground on Saturday.
Scores: Lahore Whites 200/2 after 20 overs (Amer Ilyas Butt 56, Rizwan Nisar 55 and Ghaffar Kazmi 64 not out).
Lahore Blues 183/8 after 20 overs (Shahid Ali 69, Salman Khan 23 and Zubair Idrees 24. Ghaffar Kazmi 3/39, Romail Bashir 2/39). Rana Sohail Manzoor and Tariq Suleman were umpires and Sajit Usman was the scorer. Ghaffar Kazmi declared man of the match.
