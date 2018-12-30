Tauseef Trophy Cricket

LAHORE: Bad light and fog marred the match between Apollo Sports and Khizra Club of 22nd Tauseef Trophy Cricket Championship at New Ittefaq Ground.

Fine batting by Aahil Javaid was the main feature of the match.

Due to this situation Committee has decided that both clubs will play next round matches.

Scores: Apollo Sports 195 all out in 35.4 overs (Aahil Javaid 79, Salman Ali 25, Inzamam Alam 28, Abdul Wahid 2/9, Adnan Rasool 2/17, Nasir Atari 2/44, Ibrar Khan 2/26). Khizra Club 122/5 in 28.1 Overs (M Amir 34, Adnan Rasool 48(no), Anas Raza 2/30).