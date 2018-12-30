close
December 30, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 30, 2018

Big win for Faisal Club

Sports

LAHORE: Shah Faisal Club beat Farhan Gymkhana by 9 wickets in West Zone T20 Club match played at Township Whites Ground.

Scores: Farhan Gymkhana 97 all out after 18 overs. Faiz Mughal 18, Zeeshan 18 and Waseem Raza 15. Roshan Naveed 3/20, Ali Manzoor 2/11). Shah Faisal Club 98/1 after 14 overs (M Ilyas 40 Not Out and Gohar Hafeez Butt 41). Riffat Zaheer and Shahid Dewan were umpires and M Riaz was the scorer.

