Top ODI and T20 cricketers of 2018

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Leading ODI batsmen
Batsmen Mat Runs HS Ave 100 50 6s
V Kohli (Ind) 14 1202 160* 133.5 6 3 13
RG Sharma (Ind) 19 1030 162 73.57 5 3 39
JM Bairstow (Eng) 22 1025 139 46.59 4 2 31
JE Root (Eng) 24 946 113* 59.12 3 5 6
BRM Taylor (Zim) 21 898 138 42.76 2 4 22
S Dhawan (Ind) 19 897 127 49.83 3 2 11
JJ Roy (Eng) 22 894 180 40.63 3 1 21
Fakhar Zaman (Pak) 17 875 210* 67.30 2 6 13
SD Hope (WI) 18 875 146* 67.30 3 3 15
Leading ODI bowlers
Bowlers Mat Overs Runs Wkts B/B Ave 5
Rashid Khan (Afg) 20 178.0 694 48 5/24 14.45 2
Kuldeep Yadav (Ind) 19 172.2 800 45 6/25 17.77 1
AU Rashid (Eng) 24 213.0 1154 42 4/36 27.47 0
Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afg) 20 188.0 723 37 5/50 19.54 1
TL Chatara (Zim) 21 154.5 811 30 4/33 27.03 0
Mustafizur Rahman (BD) 18 149.5 630 29 4/43 21.72 0
YS Chahal (Ind) 17 156.1 754 29 5/22 26.00 1
MM Ali (Eng) 24 195.5 1000 29 4/46 34.48 0
Leading T20 batsmen
Batsmen Mat Runs HS Ave 100 50 6s
S Dhawan (Ind) 18 689 92 40.52 0 6 25
RG Sharma (Ind) 19 590 111* 36.87 2 3 31
Fakhar Zaman (Pak) 17 576 91 33.88 0 4 19
Babar Azam (Pak) 12 563 97* 62.55 0 6 7
AJ Finch (Aus) 17 531 172 40.84 1 2 31
DJM Short (Aus) 18 515 76 32.18 0 4 15
GJ Maxwell (Aus) 19 506 103* 36.14 1 2 23
C Munro (NZ) 12 500 104 45.45 1 4 35
Mahmudullah (BD) 16 414 45 34.50 0 0 13
MJ Guptill (NZ) 10 410 105 41.00 1 4 24
Leading T20 bowlers
Bowlers Mat Overs Runs Wkts B/B Ave 5
AJ Tye (Aus) 19 68.3 587 31 4/23 18.93 0
Shadab Khan (Pak) 19 73.4 488 28 3/19 17.42 0
B Stanlake (Aus) 16 59.0 460 25 4/8 18.40 0
Rashid Khan (Afg) 8 30.0 191 22 4/12 8.68 0
Kuldeep Yadav (Ind) 9 34.3 206 21 5/24 9.80 1
Mustfiz Rahman (BD) 13 45.1 445 21 3/31 21.19 0
YS Chahal (Ind) 13 52.0 411 18 3/18 22.83 0
KMA Paul (WI) 13 48.4 394 17 5/15 23.17 1
Leading ODI batsmen
Batsmen Mat Runs HS Ave 100 50 6s
V Kohli (Ind) 14 1202 160* 133.5 6 3 13
RG Sharma (Ind) 19 1030 162 73.57 5 3 39
JM Bairstow (Eng) 22 1025 139 46.59 4 2 31
JE Root (Eng) 24 946 113* 59.12 3 5 6
BRM Taylor (Zim) 21 898 138 42.76 2 4 22
S Dhawan (Ind) 19 897 127 49.83 3 2 11
JJ Roy (Eng) 22 894 180 40.63 3 1 21
Fakhar Zaman (Pak) 17 875 210* 67.30 2 6 13
SD Hope (WI) 18 875 146* 67.30 3 3 15
Leading ODI bowlers
Bowlers Mat Overs Runs Wkts B/B Ave 5
Rashid Khan (Afg) 20 178.0 694 48 5/24 14.45 2
Kuldeep Yadav (Ind) 19 172.2 800 45 6/25 17.77 1
AU Rashid (Eng) 24 213.0 1154 42 4/36 27.47 0
Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afg) 20 188.0 723 37 5/50 19.54 1
TL Chatara (Zim) 21 154.5 811 30 4/33 27.03 0
Mustafizur Rahman (BD) 18 149.5 630 29 4/43 21.72 0
YS Chahal (Ind) 17 156.1 754 29 5/22 26.00 1
MM Ali (Eng) 24 195.5 1000 29 4/46 34.48 0
Leading T20 batsmen
Batsmen Mat Runs HS Ave 100 50 6s
S Dhawan (Ind) 18 689 92 40.52 0 6 25
RG Sharma (Ind) 19 590 111* 36.87 2 3 31
Fakhar Zaman (Pak) 17 576 91 33.88 0 4 19
Babar Azam (Pak) 12 563 97* 62.55 0 6 7
AJ Finch (Aus) 17 531 172 40.84 1 2 31
DJM Short (Aus) 18 515 76 32.18 0 4 15
GJ Maxwell (Aus) 19 506 103* 36.14 1 2 23
C Munro (NZ) 12 500 104 45.45 1 4 35
Mahmudullah (BD) 16 414 45 34.50 0 0 13
MJ Guptill (NZ) 10 410 105 41.00 1 4 24
Leading T20 bowlers
Bowlers Mat Overs Runs Wkts B/B Ave 5
AJ Tye (Aus) 19 68.3 587 31 4/23 18.93 0
Shadab Khan (Pak) 19 73.4 488 28 3/19 17.42 0
B Stanlake (Aus) 16 59.0 460 25 4/8 18.40 0
Rashid Khan (Afg) 8 30.0 191 22 4/12 8.68 0
Kuldeep Yadav (Ind) 9 34.3 206 21 5/24 9.80 1
Mustfiz Rahman (BD) 13 45.1 445 21 3/31 21.19 0
YS Chahal (Ind) 13 52.0 411 18 3/18 22.83 0
KMA Paul (WI) 13 48.4 394 17 5/15 23.17 1