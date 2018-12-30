close
Sun Dec 30, 2018
December 30, 2018

Top ODI and T20 cricketers of 2018

Sports

December 30, 2018

Leading ODI batsmen

Batsmen Mat Runs HS Ave 100 50 6s

V Kohli (Ind) 14 1202 160* 133.5 6 3 13

RG Sharma (Ind) 19 1030 162 73.57 5 3 39

JM Bairstow (Eng) 22 1025 139 46.59 4 2 31

JE Root (Eng) 24 946 113* 59.12 3 5 6

BRM Taylor (Zim) 21 898 138 42.76 2 4 22

S Dhawan (Ind) 19 897 127 49.83 3 2 11

JJ Roy (Eng) 22 894 180 40.63 3 1 21

Fakhar Zaman (Pak) 17 875 210* 67.30 2 6 13

SD Hope (WI) 18 875 146* 67.30 3 3 15

Leading ODI bowlers

Bowlers Mat Overs Runs Wkts B/B Ave 5

Rashid Khan (Afg) 20 178.0 694 48 5/24 14.45 2

Kuldeep Yadav (Ind) 19 172.2 800 45 6/25 17.77 1

AU Rashid (Eng) 24 213.0 1154 42 4/36 27.47 0

Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afg) 20 188.0 723 37 5/50 19.54 1

TL Chatara (Zim) 21 154.5 811 30 4/33 27.03 0

Mustafizur Rahman (BD) 18 149.5 630 29 4/43 21.72 0

YS Chahal (Ind) 17 156.1 754 29 5/22 26.00 1

MM Ali (Eng) 24 195.5 1000 29 4/46 34.48 0

Leading T20 batsmen

Batsmen Mat Runs HS Ave 100 50 6s

S Dhawan (Ind) 18 689 92 40.52 0 6 25

RG Sharma (Ind) 19 590 111* 36.87 2 3 31

Fakhar Zaman (Pak) 17 576 91 33.88 0 4 19

Babar Azam (Pak) 12 563 97* 62.55 0 6 7

AJ Finch (Aus) 17 531 172 40.84 1 2 31

DJM Short (Aus) 18 515 76 32.18 0 4 15

GJ Maxwell (Aus) 19 506 103* 36.14 1 2 23

C Munro (NZ) 12 500 104 45.45 1 4 35

Mahmudullah (BD) 16 414 45 34.50 0 0 13

MJ Guptill (NZ) 10 410 105 41.00 1 4 24

Leading T20 bowlers

Bowlers Mat Overs Runs Wkts B/B Ave 5

AJ Tye (Aus) 19 68.3 587 31 4/23 18.93 0

Shadab Khan (Pak) 19 73.4 488 28 3/19 17.42 0

B Stanlake (Aus) 16 59.0 460 25 4/8 18.40 0

Rashid Khan (Afg) 8 30.0 191 22 4/12 8.68 0

Kuldeep Yadav (Ind) 9 34.3 206 21 5/24 9.80 1

Mustfiz Rahman (BD) 13 45.1 445 21 3/31 21.19 0

YS Chahal (Ind) 13 52.0 411 18 3/18 22.83 0

KMA Paul (WI) 13 48.4 394 17 5/15 23.17 1

