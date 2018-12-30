New Australian Open heat policy to counter oven-like conditions

MELBOURNE: A new extreme heat policy that dictates when it is safe to play will be introduced at next month’s Australian Open to better deal with frequent oven-like conditions on court.

The “Heat Stress Scale” will be used for the first time at a Grand Slam to help prevent players from fainting and suffering exhaustion, relying on more weather-measuring devices at Melbourne Park.

Organisers said it followed “cutting-edge research and testing into the specific effects of heat stress on tennis players”. New rules will allow for a 10-minute break between the second and third sets in women’s singles matches when a four — on a scale of one to five —- is recorded on the HSS prior to or during the first two sets of a match. Men will get a 10-minute breather after the third set if a four is reached. If the heat stress scale goes to five, play can be suspended.

Tennis Australia chief medical officer Carolyn Broderick said the scale took into account the effects of heat on the human body including the maximum stress an athlete can safely withstand, the sweat rate of that person and their core temperature. “The scale also accounts for the physiological variances between adults, wheelchair and junior athletes while also taking into account the four climate factors — air temperature, radiant heat or the strength of the sun, humidity and wind speed.”