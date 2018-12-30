close
Sun Dec 30, 2018
AFP
December 30, 2018

Paris completes Bormio double with Super-G win

Sports

AFP
December 30, 2018

BORMIO, Italy: Dominik Paris snatched victory in the men’s World Cup Super-G on home snow at Bormio on Saturday just 24 hours after a rampaging downhill win.

The 29-year-old clocked 1min 29.95sec down the icy Stelvio piste in the Italian Alps to edge Austria’s Matthias Mayer by a razor thin 0.01sec margin with Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde third at 0.46sec. It was Paris’ 11th World Cup win — nine downhill and two Super-G — and 26th podium finish, including two third-place finishes at Lake Louise in the downhill and the Super-G in Beaver Creek this season.

“I’m speechless, unbelievable. I couldn’t have dreamed of two wins in a row,” said Paris. “Today was even more difficult. I made a mistake at the Carcentina, then I started to give it everything, gaining confidence. Two fantastic days.” Paris’ only previous Super-G win was in Kitzbuehel, Austria in January 2015. He won the downhill in Bormio for a third time on Friday to add to his successes in 2012 and 2017. Fellow Italian Christof Innerhofer, who had finished second in the downhill on Friday, started with the No. 1 bib, immediately making a serious error that compromised his race.

