PFA board approves magazine

LAHORE : The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Saturday held its first editorial board meeting of PFA magazine to discuss plans going forward. The board unanimously passed to publish PFA magazine on mobile application and website.

PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman said the purpose of this decision was to engage public by utilising digital technology.

He said the magazine would help spread awareness about nutrition and food related issues among people.

He said the magazine would be published after every two months.

He said Punjab Food Authority would cover all topics that directly or indirectly related to food industry and this society by keeping in mind the taste of all age group and its target audience. Initially 1,000 copies of the first edition will be published.

The DG Punjab Food Authority , Lahore Arts Council Chairman Touqeer Nasir, Religious Scholar Dr Raghib Hassan Naeemi, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Vice-Chancellor Dr Tallat Pasha, Cardiologist Dr Javaid Sabzwari and Waqar Ahmad participated.