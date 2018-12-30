New York road named after Quaid-i-Azam

NEW YORK: A section of Brooklyn Avenue, a borough of New York City, has been named after the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the Pakistani-American Youth Organisation (PAYO) said.

A resolution was adopted on December 26 by the New York City Council, designating a part of the Coney Island Avenue where the Pakistani-American community is concentrated as “Mohammad Ali Jinnah Way”, PAYO President Waqil Ahmad, announced at a press conference.

The resolution tabled by Jumaane Williams, a city council member from Brooklyn was adopted by a majority vote. “We are delighted over the council’s decision which has met our long-standing demand,” he said. “It is a gift to the Pakistani-American community here as well as to the people of Pakistan.”

Wakil added PAYO members have worked for years for official recognition of the Pakistani community even though the area around Coney Island Avenue has been informally known as “Little Pakistan”.

“We are overjoyed that our efforts succeeded,” he said, explaining the complex procedures and demands involved and which the PAYO members completed.

An official ceremony marking the inauguration of “Mohammad Ali Jinnah Way” is expected to be held next month.