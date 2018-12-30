Shahbaz to get another chamber as PAC Chairman

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif who has a chamber consist of two offices of federal ministers in the Parliament House will get another chamber on first floor of the Parliament as Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC). This chamber will have one room in the row of the offices of the federal ministers opposite Committee Room No. 2.

Former chairmen of the APC also availed the same facility in past. Well placed Parliamentary sources told The News here on Saturday that the Speaker Secretariat will seek formal nod of Speaker Asad Qaisar to provide the facility to Shahbaz Sharif. It is likely that new additional chamber to Shahbaz Sharif will be allotted before the commencement of next session of the National Assembly.

The sitting of the National Assembly will start on January 11 and it will continue for two weeks, the sources said. The present chamber of the Leader of Opposition is overcrowded since he has to deal with the Members of the House equal to the ruling party and most of the time the Leader of Opposition has to face lot of difficulty in holding close door and larger gathering of the Members of the National Assembly and leaders.

In the meanwhile constitution experts have termed an announcement of a federal minster to knock the doors of the superior judiciary for disputing the appointment/election of Shahbaz Sharif as Chairman PAC as a farce. They are of the view that the minister will have to quit the cabinet to lodge a private writ before the superior judiciary on an administrative matter. They have reminded that the minister has hinted to seek permission from the Prime Minister for approaching the superior judiciary on the question of election of Shahbaz Sharif as Chairman PAC.

Interestingly Prime Minister Imran had publicly conceded that he was in agreement for bringing Shahbaz Sharif as Chairman PAC on pursuance of his party colleagues. It will be a difficult proposition for the Prime Minister to backtrack his position on the question. The PAC had its maiden meeting here on Friday and it will remain in session during the upcoming week, the sources pointed out adding the PAC will be holding its huddle tomorrow (Monday) and Tuesday as well.

With this Shahbaz Sharif who is in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will be staying in Islamabad and could visit the Parliament House till January 1 (Tuesday). The standing committee of the National Assembly on Law and Justice will be holding its meeting on January 2 and 3 (Wednesday and Thursday respectively). The Speaker has issued the production orders for brining Shahbaz Sharif, Member National Assembly (MNA) to be present on both the days. Similar orders have also been issued for production of Khawaja Saad Rafiq MNA who is also in custody of the NAB on both the days.

Shahbaz Sharif and Khawaja Saad Rafiq both are members of the two committees. Riaz Fatyana is Chairman of the standing committee who has ordered for the production of the two members, the sources added.