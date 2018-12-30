Pakistan Citizen Portal receives excellent response

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Citizen Portal established under Prime Minister Imran Khan's directions for redress of public's complaints and suggestions to the government has received admirable and encouraging response from the people, inland and abroad including the foreigners.

According to the Prime Minister Office (PMO) the latest statistics say that the Portal has so far registered around 0.6 million people in a short span of two months. According to the statistics 229,667 complaints were received as yet and 90 percent of them came from inside Pakistan, 9.66 percent from overseas Pakistanis and .45 percent from foreign nationals.

The portal has so far received 47,579 suggestions. The province wise breakup of received complaints can be categorised as Punjab 105794, KP 26790, Sindh 31698, Balochistan 2524, Islamabad 61644, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) 184 and Azad Kashmir 1172.

Out of the total complaints received from Punjab, 40411 have been addressed, KP 12771, Sindh 2063, Balochistan 316, Islamabad 35950, while work is underway for redress of the rest. According to public feedback, 24076 people have expressed their satisfaction on Pakistan Citizen Portal, which is a vital source of linkage between the government and the people for public welfare.

Prime Minister Imran had directed the government to exploit maximum resources to make it beneficial for the people besides releasing the weekly data of the portal.