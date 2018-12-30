400,000 e-challans issued so far

LAHORE: At least 400,000 E-challans were issued to motorists in violation of traffic regulations enforced and observed by PSCA.

The band of violations currently being observed, and updated periodically, includes over-speeding, line & lane, one-way and signal jumping felonies. National exchequer received a total sum of Rs55 millions with the following violation-category breakdown. Motorists within the CCTV fencing of Lahore received more than 350,000 tickets for signal jumping, 50,000 tickets for over-speeding and 10,000 tickets for one-way and lane violations respectively.

PSCA ensured collection of fine amounts from the adamant defaulters with multiple unpaid E-Challans by intercepting them enroute through vigilant ground forces of Dolphin Squad, CTPL and PRU tipped from IC3. 147 of such motorists paid up to one million rupees for a staggering 1,987 unpaid and ignored challans.

E-challans can be paid in all branches of both National Bank of Pakistan and Bank of Punjab. The status of E-challans can be checked by giving in CNIC and vehicle registration number on echallan.psca.gop.pk

IGP: Punjab Inspector General of Police Amjad javed Saleemi said all police officers have been appointed according to their own choices to provide them better mental concentration and commitment so that they might play their positive role for elimination of crimes and now the time has come to show their performance.

They will have to ensure protection of property and lives of people by working day and night to stamp out crimes from the society. Any negligence will not be tolerated in this regard.

He said this while taking a departmental action against DSP Pind Dadan Khan, upon his proven negligence on the application of a citizen.