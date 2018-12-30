IGP Sindh claims improvement in performance of police

HYDERABAD: The Inspector General Sindh Police Dr Kaleem Imam Saturday said the performance of Sindh police showed a remarkable improvement in the outgoing year.

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad Range’s office here, the IGP said the police succeeded in maintaining law and order, providing security to mega events like crickets matches, caught terrorists and criminals.

“The basic reason for these achievement was that the police has increased their presence, we got resources from the government, learnt lessons from past mistakes and enhanced our capability to meet the challenges,” he observed. He acknowledged that some incidents of terrorism happened in the last months of 2018 but police have got good leads and soon the culprits involved would be arrested.

IG noted that the challenges like poverty, unemployment, inflation, radicalisation, ideological differences and support of hostile agencies were breeding crimes and terrorism.