Rescuer helping accident victims hit to death by bus

LAHORE: An LTV driver of Rescue-1122 was crushed to death by a bus when he was rescuing victims of a pile-up near Kot Abdul Malik, in which seven people were injured. He was shifted to the hospital but he could not survive. The deceased was identified as Kashif.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) has responded to 861 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. 15 people died, whereas 968 were injured in the accidents. Out of the injured 555 seriously injured were shifted to the hospitals and 398 with minor injuries were provided with the first aid on the spot. The rescue data showed 371 drivers, 17 underage drivers, 131 pedestrians and 466 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents. The statistics showed 193 accidents were reported in Lahore, 83 in Faisalabad and 65 in Multan.

The data further showed 674 motorbikes, 128 auto-rickshaws, 97 motorcars, 49 vans, 11 passenger buses, 26 trucks and 94 other types of auto-vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

resource management: For better welfare of Punjab Police and effective utilisation of equipments by force, resource management centres have been established in all districts across the province. By these centres, not only uniforms of officials, weapons and all other equipment of force have been digitised but also resource management centre has been integrated with each other through centralised software so that police may utilise these resources carefully.

Punjab IG Amjad Javed Saleemi said this during inauguration of resource management centre at Bahawalpur Police Lines. The IG Punjab said protection of property and lives of people, maintenance of law and order was prime responsibility of Police for which their best training and welfare was my top priority and officers should utilise all resources for the force so that officials may not feel any difficulty during their professional duties. The IG emphasised that officers to complete training workshops and refresher courses programmes so that it may enhance efficiency of the force and also make arrangements regarding provision of healthy food and residence at police lines.

On this occasion, the IG Punjab directed to improve quality of food for officials. He visited orderly room and assessed objectives of discipline and inspection. He praised DPO Bahawalpur for making best arrangements. RPO Bahawalpur Imran Mehmood, DPO Bahawalpur Ameer Taimur khan, DPO Raheem Yar Khan Umar Salamat and DPO Bahwalnagar Ammara Athar were also present.