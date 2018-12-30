Couple shot dead in Jafferabad

QUETTA: A person shot dead his sister-in-law and her alleged paramour over suspicion of Siakari at Goth Mehboob Ali Muhammad Hassani near Dera-Allah Yar area of Jafferabad district on Saturday.

According to police, an alleged accused Ghulam Rasool opened fire at his sister-in-law and her alleged paramour Ghulam Ali on allegation of having illicit relation.

As a consequence, both died on the spot after sustaining gunshot injuries. The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the heirs after completing of medico legal formalities.

Police arrested an alleged accused along with arm after the incident.

Further investigation was underway.