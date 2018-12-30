Gas loadshedding irks locals

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LALAMUSA: Locals were irked by gas loadshedding on Saturday. Citizens faced troubles in preparing food. Rush was witnessed on hotels and bread maker points. The demand of firewood and coal increased. People resorted to buy costly gas cylinders. The locals urged the higher authorities to look into the matter.
