Sun Dec 30, 2018
December 30, 2018

Obituary

National

TIMERGARA: Haji Muhammad Hakim, father of a local senior journalist Muhammad Haleem Asad, died here on Saturday. Political leaders, elected local government representatives, officials of the district administration and people from all walks of life including journalists, lawyers and officials of various government departments attended his funeral prayers.

