tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TIMERGARA: Haji Muhammad Hakim, father of a local senior journalist Muhammad Haleem Asad, died here on Saturday. Political leaders, elected local government representatives, officials of the district administration and people from all walks of life including journalists, lawyers and officials of various government departments attended his funeral prayers.
TIMERGARA: Haji Muhammad Hakim, father of a local senior journalist Muhammad Haleem Asad, died here on Saturday. Political leaders, elected local government representatives, officials of the district administration and people from all walks of life including journalists, lawyers and officials of various government departments attended his funeral prayers.