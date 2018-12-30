close
Sun Dec 30, 2018
December 30, 2018

Man deprived of cash

National

December 30, 2018

HAFIZABAD: A man was deprived of cash and his mobile phones near village Kanwanwali on Saturday. Aftab Saleem of Padopian was on way when two bandits intercepted him and snatched Rs 26,000 and two mobile phones from him.

CHILD INJURED: A three-year-old child was injured in a road accident here on Saturday. The son of Peerzada Syed Usman Shah Naqvi was hit by a van on Jagganwala Road. As a result, he sustained critical injuries and was taken to the DHQ hospital from where the doctors referred him to Lahore. —Correspondent

