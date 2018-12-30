Irrigation Dept recovers Rs39.7m Abiana:

MULTAN: The Irrigation Department has recovered more than Rs 39.7 million water tax (Abiana) from growers during the Rabbi season of year 2016-2017. According to the Irrigation official sources, teams recovered more than Rs 39.7 million from growers in four districts of the Multan zone. Over Rs 6.6 million were recovered from Multan, over Rs 5.1 million from Lodhran, over Rs 19.6 million from Vehari and over Rs 8.2 million recovered from Pakpattan district during the Rabbi season 2016-17. Meanwhile, Rs 52,980 water charges recovered from Lodhran and Rs 49,551 from Pakpattan while no recovery was reported from Multan and Vehari districts during the above said period.