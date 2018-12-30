‘KP govt expeditiously working on bringing about judicial reforms’

CHARSADDA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister Barrister Sultan Muhammad Khan said on Saturday that the provincial government was expeditiously working on bringing judicial reforms and extension of judiciary and police system to the erstwhile Fata.

Speaking at the launching ceremony of 12-day “Extensive outreach” campaign at the District Headquarters Hospital Charsadda, the minister said that except judiciary and police the authority of all other government departments had already been extended to the merged areas of KP to facilitate people at their doorsteps.

District Health Officer Dr Fayyaz Khan, Deputy District Health Officer Dr Fazal Rabbi, EPI Coordinator Dr Feroz Shah and others were present on the occasion.

The 12-day “Extensive outreach” campaign will off tomorrow to vaccinate children against different fatal diseases.

“We are bringing solid reforms to judicial system in the province to decide civil cases within a year instead of following cumbersome procedure and taking a long time of half a century,” Sultan Muhammad Khan said, adding that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government had prepared a comprehensive strategy during the last 100 days to ensure good governance in the next five-year rule.

He said the provincial government would bring reforms after consulting the chief justice of Peshawar High Court and other stakeholders.

The Law minister said that National Accountability Bureau had become a strong institution that pursuing corruption cases in a legal way and reaching them to a logical end. .

He said that there was no need of Ehtesab Commission after strengthening of NAB and Anti-corruption Department in the province.

Sultan Muhammad Khan said election for the provincial assembly seats in merged areas will be held in 2019.

It will follow election for the local governments in the tribal districts to end the sense of deprivation among the people, the minister concluded.