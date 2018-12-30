Nowshera rape case: Politicians, others visit grief-stricken family

NOWSHERA: A number of politicians and people from other walks of life visited the residence of the 9-year-old girl, who was killed after being subjecting to sexual assault, to offer condolences to the bereaved family.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai, Member Provincial Assembly Jamsheduddin Kakakhel, Awami National Party (ANP) General Secretary Mian Iftikhar, ANP Nowshera chapter head Malik Juma Khan, PTI member district council Nausher Khan and others visited the residence of Shah Saeed, the father of the girl named Manahil, to share the grief of the family.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Mardan Range, Mohammad Ali Khan Gandapur visited the crime scene and met the family of Manahil. The police are investigating the case from different angles. The sniffer dogs are also used to trace the culprits.

Later talking to reporters, DIG Gandapur said that a nine-member team led by District Police Officer Mansoor Aman had been formed to probe the matter. He said that evidence was being collected and efforts were being made to trace out the accused.

The official said that the DNA samples had also been sent to the forensic labs in Peshawar and Lahore. He hoped the accused would soon be brought to justice.

Meanwhile, provincial Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai said that legislation would be carried out to stop the occurrence of such incidents.

He said that he was visiting the bereaved family on

the instructions of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, who could not visit the family due to some pressing engagements. He assured the father of the victim girl that they would be provided justice by putting the accused in the dock.

ANP secretary general Mian Iftikhar condemned the gruesome act and asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to take note of it. “The chief minister should have visited the family. It’s the responsibility of the government to provide protection to people,” he added.