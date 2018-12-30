Thousands in Mongolia brave freezing weather to protest graft

ULAANBAATAR: Thousands of Mongolians braved temperatures of minus 25 degrees Celsius in Ulaanbaatar to take to the streets in protest against graft and demand the resignation of the country's parliamentary speaker.

It was one of Mongolia's largest demonstrations, prompted by corruption, bribery scandals and embezzlement of government funds that have triggered widespread anger among citizens over the past year.

Organisers of Thursday's protest in the capital said around 25,000 people took to the streets in Ulaanbaatar, while local police capped their estimate at 5,000.

"Our country's wealth has been robbed", said lawmaker Batzandan Jambalsuren during an opening speech at the protest.

The two main political parties in Mongolia and parliamentary speaker Enkhbold Miyegombo have been "breaking the country into many pieces", he added.

Enkhbold has been accused of selling government positions, such as vice minister and state secretary, to raise at least 60 billion tugrik ($24 million).