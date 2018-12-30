close
Sun Dec 30, 2018
AFP
December 30, 2018

Russia, Turkey to coordinate on Syria

World

AFP
December 30, 2018

MOSCOW: Russia and Turkey on Saturday agreed to coordinate ground operations in Syria after last week´s shock announcement of a US military withdrawal, Moscow's top diplomat said.

"Of course we paid special attention to new circumstances which appeared in connection with the announced US military pullout," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said after talks with Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Moscow.

"An understanding was reached of how military representatives of Russia and Turkey will continue to coordinate their steps on the ground under new conditions with a view to finally rooting out terrorist threats in Syria," Lavrov said.

Cavusoglu confirmed the two countries would coordinate Syria operations, adding they also discussed plans to help refugees to return home.

President Donald Trump last week unexpectedly said he was pulling all 2,000 troops from Syria.

