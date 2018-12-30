SA Games body to meet in February

ISLAMABAD: The South Asian Games Committee, which will meet in February 2019, will decide the fate of the 13th edition of the mega event that was postponed last month.

The Games that were originally scheduled to be held in March 2019 in Nepal had been postponed. “The meeting will now be held in February instead of January. The decision was taken on the request of member countries,” an official told ‘The News’.

The change in the government in Nepal has forced the organisers to reshuffle with the dates. “The Games are most likely to be held in September 2019,” the official said.