close
Sun Dec 30, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 30, 2018

SA Games body to meet in February

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 30, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The South Asian Games Committee, which will meet in February 2019, will decide the fate of the 13th edition of the mega event that was postponed last month.

The Games that were originally scheduled to be held in March 2019 in Nepal had been postponed. “The meeting will now be held in February instead of January. The decision was taken on the request of member countries,” an official told ‘The News’.

The change in the government in Nepal has forced the organisers to reshuffle with the dates. “The Games are most likely to be held in September 2019,” the official said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports