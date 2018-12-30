Britain upset Greeks in Hopman Cup

PERTH, Australia: A shock singles win for the unheralded Cameron Norrie over star Greek youngster Stefanos Tsitsipas inspired Britain to victory in the opening tie of the mixed teams Hopman Cup in Perth Saturday.

Norrie secured the biggest scalp of his career to upset the exciting Tsitsipas in the opening men’s singles, but Maria Sikkari then squared the tie with a three-set win over Katie Boulter.

In the deciding mixed doubles, played under the match tiebreak format, the Greeks had multiple match points, but it was the Brits who prevailed in three sets.

In the men’s singles, world number 200 Norrie upset the 20-year-old Tsitsipas in straight sets, 7-6 (10-8), 6-4.

Tsitsipas is one of the hottest young talents in world tennis, having shot from 91st in the world at the start of the year to his current lofty heights of 15th.

He beat superstar Novak Djokovic earlier this year and reached the fourth round at Wimbledon, but looked rusty in his first outing of the new season although he showed flashes of his best form, particularly the ability to scramble under pressure.

However, the booming forehand of the 23-year-old Norrie was a big factor in the match.

The first set was decided in a tie-breaker, with both players holding set points before Norrie closed it out.

In the second set, Tsitsipas went up an early break only for the Brit, who was born in South Africa and has lived in New Zealand and the United States, to break back in the sixth game.

Another break in the 10th game secured the set and match for Norrie, who attended a family wedding south of Perth prior to the Hopman Cup.