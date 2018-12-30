National Women Handball C’ship begins tomorrow

KARACHI: The 13th National Women Handball Championship will begin at the Agriculture University Faisalabad and Women University Faisalabad on Monday (tomorrow).

The event, which is being organsied by Higher Education Commission (HEC) under the auspices of Pakistan Handball Federation (PHF), will last till January 4. Army will defend the title.

The managers’ meeting will be held on Sunday (today) at 5:30pm at Foreign Faculty Guest House located at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad.

The opening ceremony will be held on Monday at the Government College for Women University Faisalabad at 10am. Muhammad Ajmal Cheema, Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Punjab will open the event.

Besides Army, WAPDA, Police, Punjab, Balochistan, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and hosts HEC will be part of the competitions.

The teams have been bracketed in two groups. Army, Punjab, KP and Police are in Group A, while WAPDA, HEC, Islamabad and Balochistan form Group B.

PHF said that players will be picked from the event for the South Asian Games to be held in Nepal next year.