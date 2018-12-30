Inam to start preparing for World Beach Games soon

KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier wrestler Mohammad Inam has said that he would soon start preparation for the World Beach Games where he aims to win a medal for the country.

“By retaining the beach world title in Turkey recently I have qualified for the World Beach Games,” Inam told ‘The News’ on Saturday.

“The top two in each weight have made it to the World Beach Games. I will soon begin preparation for that major event and will InshaAllah win a medal,” he added.

The World Beach Games are slated to be held in San Diego from October 10-15, 2019.

In 2018, Inam reclaimed the Commonwealth Games title in Gold Coast, Australia.

He missed the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia because of an injury.

He is now fully fit and is featuring in the Rustam-e-Pakistan event in Lahore.

“Rustam-e-Pakistan is a mud-wrestling event and people say that this genre of wrestling is going to be overshadowed by mat-wrestling, but we should keep it floating because it is our traditional wrestling,” Inam said.