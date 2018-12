China to treat doping as criminal offence

BEIJING: Chinese athletes who use performance-enhancing drugs will receive criminal punishments and jail terms from next year, as China cracks down on doping ahead of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, state media reported.

China’s sports administration and top judicial authority are drafting rules that would apply criminal law to doping cases, official news agency Xinhua said Friday.

Citing remarks made at a Friday meeting by Gou Zhongwen, director of China’s sports administration, Xinhua said that the new anti-doping punishments will be put into effect “probably in early 2019”.

“It is our will to show the world we are really serious about anti-doping, and are taking concrete measures on fight against doping,” Gou said.

China’s sports administration told AFP it could not confirm Xinhua’s report.

Doping scandals have riddled China’s international sporting record in the past decade, with some athletes stripped of Olympic gold medals.

In January 2017, three Chinese women’s weightlifting gold medallists at the 2008 Beijing Olympics were disqualified and stripped of their medals for doping.