A forgettable year

The year 2018 was not good for Pakistan’s sports. The country featured in two major international events, the 21st Commonwealth Games in Australia and the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia. Being election year the focus of everyone was diverted and national federations were least supported in forming formidable squads for these two vital assignments.

In the Commonwealth Games, held in the picturesque city of Gold Coast, Queensland, in April, Pakistan, who featured in ten disciplines, managed only one gold and four bronze medals, finishing at the 24th spot out of 71 competitors.

Once again the wrestlers did a commendable job for Pakistan. The country got one gold and two bronze medals in the discipline. The other two bronze medals were won by the country’s weightlifters.

Mohammad Inam once again made Pakistan proud when he put in an excellent effort to secure gold in the 86kg freestyle wrestling competition. He beat the 41-year-old Melvin Bibo of Nigeria in a gripping final. This was the second gold for Inam in his Commonwealth Games career. He had secured gold in the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games in 84kg. His younger brother Mohammad Bilal (57kg) and Tayyab Raza (125kg) claimed wrestling bronze in Gold Coast.

Debutants Talha Talib (62kg) and Nooh Dastagir Butt (+105kg) got weightlifting bronze. Nooh’s total of 395kg which he lifted in Gold Coast is a Junior Commonwealth record. Talha lifted Games record weight of 132kg in snatch.

In boxing, Pakistan miserably failed as out of the four boxers who had been fielded, only Gul Zeb (69kg) and Mohammad Asif (52kg) managed wins in their first rounds. Ali Ahmed (60kg) and highly experienced Awais Ali Khan (81kg) fell at the first hurdle.

In hockey, Pakistan finished seventh in the ten-nation men’s event, beating Canada 3-1 in the outing for the seventh position. The interesting thing about Rizwan Senior’s charges was that they did not lose any game. After being held by little known Wales in their Group B opener, Pakistan held higher-ranked India and England to an identical 2-2 draw before being held by Malaysia to a 1-1 draw in their fourth match which forced Roelant Oltmans’ side to finish fourth in their group.

In athletics, javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem gave Pakistan some hope when in the qualification phase he bettered his national record by pulling off an 80.45m throw to qualify for the finals. But in the finals, he failed to even repeat his qualifying round performance, ending eighth out of 12 competitors with a 76.02m effort.

The seven-member shooting squad, including two women, also failed to do anything big.

Pakistan’s performance was similarly poor in squash, table tennis, badminton and swimming.

And the 2018 Asian Games, hosted by Indonesia’s cities of Jakarta and Palembang in August and September, Pakistan won only four bronze, one each in athletics, kabaddi, karate and squash.

Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem did a remarkable job to finish with a bronze with a throw of 80.75m, which is Pakistan’s national record.

In kabaddi, Pakistan finished with a bronze, which shows that the nation will have to work very hard to revive its former glory in the discipline. Pakistan were once was touted as the second best side in the world — India being the first — but due to rise of Iran and South Korea it seems that Pakistan are losing ground in kabaddi.

Karateka Nargis Hazara clinched a surprise bronze in +68kg competition of Asian Games. She beat Nepal’s Rita 3-1 in the repechage bronze medal fight to finish at the victory podium. She had lost 8-0 to China’s Gao Mengmeng in the semi-finals.

Pakistan’s squash team, featuring Asim Khan, Tayyab Aslam, Israr Ahmed and Ahmed Fareed, secured the fourth bronze for Pakistan.

In wrestling, Pakistan were missing their premier wrestler Inam. The others failed to click. Mohammad Bilal fell in the 57kg preliminaries, Mudassar Hussain exited in the 65kg preliminaries, Abdul Rehman lost in the 74kg round of 16 and Tayyab Raza lost his bronze medal fight of 125kg to Korea’s Nam Koung Jin 9-0.

Weightlifters Nooh, Jamil Akhtar, Haider Ali and Talha Talib also fell far short of the targets.

In karate, besides Nargis, who won bronze, Kalsoom Hazara fell in the -68kg quarter-finals, and Beenish Khan exited in 50kg round of 16.

In karate, Saadi Abbas, Naseer Ahmad and Baz Mohammad failed. Saadi fought well though. After winning his first two fights in the -75kg he lost to Sharmendran Raghonathan of Malaysia in the quarter-finals.

Pakistan also flopped in wushu in which the nation had never before returned without a medal from the Asiad. Zahoor Ahmed, Abdul Khaliq and Maratab Ali Shah fell in the round of 16. Maaz Khan just missed the medal when he lost to China’s Shi Zhanwei 2-0 in the 70kg quarter-finals.

Samreen Altaf, also a wushu fighter, finished 16th in taijiquan.

In taekwondo, Haroon Khan, Mohammad Iqbal, Nimra Wasiq, Sidra Batool and Aneila Ayesha Afsar failed to deliver.

Olympian judoka Shah Hussain and Qaiser Afridi also flopped miserably in judo competitions of the Asian Games.

Pakistan returned to international football after a long gap of three years. The Green-shirts, placed in Group D, finished third, exiting at the group stage. They were beaten by Vietnam 3-0 and by Japan 4-0. They only managed to beat Nepal, by 2-1.

In hockey, Pakistan lost to India 2-1 in the bronze medal clash.

Under the Iranian coach Hamid Movahedi, Pakistan volleyball team finished eighth. But the important thing of the team was that it inflicted an upset 3-2 defeat on strong China and whacked India 3-1 in the 9th to 12th place play-offs.

Our boxers also flopped in the Asian Games. Mohibullah, Mohammad Asif, Suleman Baloch, Tanveer Ahmed and Gul Zeb failed to win any fight. Naqeebullah, after winning a couple of fights, lost his 56kg quarter-final to Lim Hyunsuk of China.

Naqeeb could have been the winner had Pakistan team management challenged the decision of the referee as the fight had been stopped due to injury to Naqeeb’s rival.

Our wrestlers once again did well. The country’s top grappler Mohammad Inam retained his world title when he beat Irakli Mtsituri of Georgia in the 90kg final of the World Beach Wrestling Championships in Turkey.

Rookie Inayatullah also won bronze medal in the -65kg freestyle wrestling competitions of the Youth Olympics held in Buenos Aires in October. He defeated Manville of the United States 6-2. This was the first ever medal for Pakistan in the Youth Olympics. Inayat is the son of former national wrestler Zahid Khan. Inayat had also won the world title in the Beach World Wrestling Championship last year in Turkey.

It was not a good year for Pakistan’s professional boxer Mohammad Waseem. He lost the International Boxing Federation (IBF) flyweight world title bout to Moruti Mthalane of South Africa in Kuala Lumpur in July.

FIFA restored Pakistan early this year, but the country is now again on the brink of suspension as the Supreme Court has ordered the FIFA-recognised PFF to hand over control of the federation to the newly-elected body.

Pakistan finished third in the SAFF Cup in Dhaka in September.

The last eight months saw many football contests, both locally and internationally. Pakistan finished as the runners-up in the SAFF Under-15 Championships in Nepal.

Pakistan hockey team failed to make it to the quarter-finals in the World Cup in India. Pakistan lost to Germany 1-0, held Malaysia to a 1-1 draw, were crushed by Holland 5-1 and lost to eventual champions Belgium 5-0 in the crossover match.

Before this, however, Pakistan and India shared the trophy of the Asian Champions Trophy when their final in Muscat was washed out due to heavy rain.

The new government, which took charge in summer, has not taken any concrete step for sports promotion. Not a single penny has been given to the federations for the last seven months. The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) is acting without a full-time Director General. Former DG Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera, who retired early this year, has been arrested for alleged corruption in the billion-rupee Narowal Sports Complex project.

