Talk on Qawwali

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Writer and cultural commentator Ally Adnan will deliver a talk on the history, art and performance of Qawwali at 4pm on January 3 at the Aga Khan University Auditorium. The talk, which is a part of the AKU’s special lecture series, will be followed by a performance by Ghayoor Moiz Mustafa Qawwal & party. Call 0333-3508535 for more information.
Writer and cultural commentator Ally Adnan will deliver a talk on the history, art and performance of Qawwali at 4pm on January 3 at the Aga Khan University Auditorium. The talk, which is a part of the AKU’s special lecture series, will be followed by a performance by Ghayoor Moiz Mustafa Qawwal & party. Call 0333-3508535 for more information.