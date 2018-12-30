close
Sun Dec 30, 2018
December 30, 2018

Talk on Qawwali

Karachi

December 30, 2018

Writer and cultural commentator Ally Adnan will deliver a talk on the history, art and performance of Qawwali at 4pm on January 3 at the Aga Khan University Auditorium. The talk, which is a part of the AKU’s special lecture series, will be followed by a performance by Ghayoor Moiz Mustafa Qawwal & party. Call 0333-3508535 for more information.

