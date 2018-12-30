close
Sun Dec 30, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 30, 2018

CITY PULSE: Pani Hai Zindagi

Karachi

December 30, 2018

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting a photography exhibition titled ‘Pani Hai Zindagi’ until January 7. Conceived in collaboration with environmentalist Tofiq Pasha Mooraj, the show is the response to the gallery’s open call for photographs from all over Pakistan. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi