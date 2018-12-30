Pharmaceutical firm’s plea against licence termination dismissed

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has dismissed a pharmaceutical company’s petition against the termination of its drug manufacturing licence by the Central Licensing Board of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap).

The petitioner, Ankaz Pharmex, had challenged the order of Drap’s licensing board which terminated its licence to manufacture drugs.

A counsel for the pharmaceutical company submitted that premises of Ankaz Pharmex were raided by drug inspectors after which an inquiry was conducted and show-cause notice was issued to the company. The lawyer informed the court that the notice was replied by the petitioner; however, without appreciation of the same, the petitioner’s licence to manufacture drugs was cancelled by the Central Licensing Board.

On the other hand, the Drap secretary supported the impugned cancellation of licence and submitted that the licence was cancelled in due conformity with all the legal and procedural aspects. He submitted that the pharmaceutical company was suspected of making substandard and spurious drugs from 2014 onwards and criminal cases were pending against it and persons connected therewith in at least five drug courts across the country.

The secretary maintained that numerous laboratories all over Pakistan had rendered findings with regard to discrepant quality of drugs being manufactured and sold by the petitioner. He argued that the petitioner still was manufacturing drugs notwithstanding the fact that the registration awarded to it in respect thereof had been revoked.

It was stated that the company was backdating labels on the packaging in an attempt to hoodwink the regulatory authority and the general public into assuming that the said batches were manufactured prior to the cancellation of the registration.

An SHC’s division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar observed that allegations of manufacturing de-registered drugs and backdating the packaging against the petitioner had not been refuted. The bench remarked that it had also been maintained that the company was manufacturing substandard drugs.

The SHC observed that the allegations against the company were very serious in nature as they concerned the public health at large and it was apparent from the record that despite being afforded due opportunity to defend itself, the petitioner remained unable to dispel such allegations either in the forum of first instance or before the appellate authority.

It is clear that the proliferation of substandard, misbranded or wrongly labelled drugs cannot be permitted, the court observed, adding that under the law it is inter alia a responsibility of Drap to ensure that the public at large is protected from such drugs.

The SHC observed that according to the present facts and circumstances, it appeared that Drap had duly exercised its jurisdiction and the petitioner’s counsel had been unable to identify any infirmity with regard to the impugned order, which would merit interference of the court in exercise of its constitutional jurisdiction.

The court dismissed the petition, along with pending applications, on account of being devoid of merit.