Sun Dec 30, 2018
Fixing cricket

December 30, 2018

The earlier dramatic test series defeat against the Kiwis and the recent humiliating defeat at the hands of the Proteas confirms the unpredictability of Pakistan’s cricket team. It is again the batting line-up that collapsed. The bowling side has always remained the strength of our team, but little to no effort has been made to bring improvements in the team’s batting.

The current batting line-up does have plenty of experience, but lacks skills and, more importantly, temperament. While the national cricket team has remained a great ambassador of cricket; while winning and losing is the part of the game; the team needs to put up a fight and try until the last ball to win match. The management has to fix this problem.

Aamir Khan Wagan

Larkana

