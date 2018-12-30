close
Sun Dec 30, 2018
Helmet safety

Newspost

December 30, 2018

To reduce road injuries, motorcyclists must wear helmet. This way, the risk of death is reduced by almost 40 percent and the risk of severe injury is slashed by over 70 percent. The Islamabad police has been taking serious action against those who do not wear helmet while driving a motorcycle ever since the authorities made the use of helmets mandatory. The local authorities even issued a notice to all petrol pumps barring them from providing petrol to the motorcyclists who do not wear helmets.

The Lahore High Court has also ordered the traffic police to take serious actions against underage drivers. In case of violation, the vehicle will be taken into custody and the father of the underage driver will be punished. Underage drivers drive their vehicles recklessly, disturbing the traffic flow. The authorities have taken a good step to reduce the number of road accidents.

Mansoor Ahmed

Islamabad

