Sun Dec 30, 2018
December 30, 2018

Fighting corruption

Newspost

The impact of corruption is visible everywhere in our society. While corrupt individuals with power and authority enjoy a lavish life, millions of Pakistanis are deprived of their basic needs like food, healthcare, education, affordable housing, and access to clean water and sanitation.

A glimpse of Sindh’s rural areas will show how the negligence and indifference of powerful individuals have wreaked havoc in the downtrodden regions. Effective action is required to free the country from the evils of corruption.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

