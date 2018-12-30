Injustice in schools

This is to draw the attention of the Supreme Court of Pakistan to an important matter affecting the lives of those children who are being treated unfairly by all big private schools across Pakistan. The apex court has in recent times given some landmark verdicts on the staggering amount of tuition fee been extorted by such schools. However, there is one matter on which the authorities have not said anything so far. Children who are studying under the teacher’s child concession policy, under which staff teachers are allowed to get their children enrolled in the same school for nominal or sometimes without any fee, are not allowed to take roles of class representatives, or head boy or head girl. There are no scholarships for outstanding children of the teaching staff.

Extra-curricular activities play a great role in grooming the personality of young people. It’s heart -breaking for children when they cannot take part in an activity. The owners are so powerful that no teacher can actually raise a voice against this injustice. The honourable court should take notice of this matter. PM Imran Khan too should look into it and take prompt action to give every child a fair chance to make Pakistan a great country.

Malik Atif Mahmood Majoka

Melbourne, Australia