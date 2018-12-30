The rule of the private

The rise of private education institutions across the country has had negative effects on the quality of education. There are so many universities that charge high tuition fee from students but offer unsatisfactory services. If there is a capacity of only 15 students in a classroom, the administration somehow manages to induct 20 to 25 students in a class.

Teachers’ absenteeism is another issue. Such issues have a negative effect on students’ academic session. The authorities concerned need to look into this matter at the earliest.

Sana Ullah Khattak

Islamabad