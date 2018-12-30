The rule of the private

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The rise of private education institutions across the country has had negative effects on the quality of education. There are so many universities that charge high tuition fee from students but offer unsatisfactory services. If there is a capacity of only 15 students in a classroom, the administration somehow manages to induct 20 to 25 students in a class.
Teachers’ absenteeism is another issue. Such issues have a negative effect on students’ academic session. The authorities concerned need to look into this matter at the earliest.
Sana Ullah Khattak
Islamabad
The rise of private education institutions across the country has had negative effects on the quality of education. There are so many universities that charge high tuition fee from students but offer unsatisfactory services. If there is a capacity of only 15 students in a classroom, the administration somehow manages to induct 20 to 25 students in a class.
Teachers’ absenteeism is another issue. Such issues have a negative effect on students’ academic session. The authorities concerned need to look into this matter at the earliest.
Sana Ullah Khattak
Islamabad