December 30, 2018
December 30, 2018

Tourism in GB

Newspost

December 30, 2018

Gilgit-Baltistan is attracting a large number of tourists. This is good news as the influx of tourists will give a massive fiscal boon to the locals. These days guest houses are being constructed in different parts of GB.

This step will help weed out poverty and maximise other commercial activities. But, there is a need to regulate and monitor guest houses to ensure security. Relevant details of visitors should be properly documented. These measures are important to tighten the security of guest houses so that all guests can enjoy their vacations in a safe environment.

Shakir H Shamim

Skard

