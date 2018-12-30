Disappointed coastal farmers discard tomato, chilli as prices go down

HYDERABAD: Pir Zaffar Shah, a leading grower of Keti Bunder in Thatta district, says it is unimaginable that despite protests against unfairness they did not receive favourable rates for the agricultural products in 2018.

Shah, like other growers, had cultivated chilli on 25 acres land in October this year. “Now, the crop is ready in the field, but I am reluctant to take the product to the market,” he added.

Normally, the farmers used to get Rs2,000 to Rs4,000 per maund (40 kilogram) of chilli, depending on demand in the market. But this year, against expectations, they do not have any option but to sell the product at a meagre Rs400-Rs500/mound, only. Therefore, farmers are reluctant to take the product to the market.

About the cultivation cost, the farmers have witnessed that the prices of fertiliser have increased up to Rs3,000/bag against Rs1,500 they used to buy earlier. Apart from this, they pay Rs150-Rs200/maund to women pickers, and Rs100/maund transportation cost to the market.

Despite the ups and downs due to water uncertainty and land degradation, coastal areas farmers cultivate chilli and tomato as major crops.

Noor Muhammad Thahimor, a local activist from another coastal area Jati, Sujawal district, said many farmers have discarded tomato in the fields because of the uncertainty, and lack of demand in the market. Farmers are forced to sell a 12kg bag of tomato at Rs40-Rs50 in the local market.

“It is a disappointing situation for farmers, who are reluctant to take products to major markets, like Karachi and Hyderabad because of uncertain prices,” he added.

It is the same with chilli, and farmers are burning their chilli produce in the fields.

The area was once prosperous for cotton, wheat, banana, rice, chilli and various traditional crops and vegetables. At present the farmers preferably cultivate vegetables whenever they receive water.

This year coastal area farmers received water in late July-August 2018 after annual rotation period, which started in December-January. They had cultivated cucumber, tomato, chilli, ridged gourd, and pumpkin just after receiving water in distributaries. But then, after the harvest, they found prices had fallen because of supply pressure.

Professor Ismail Kumbhar, a researcher and focal person of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, advised the government to help farmers develop value-addition mechanism to save these products. He said the recently designed agriculture policy by Sindh government seems lacking in promoting this essential aspect.

Prof Kumbhar said there was need of processing plants for tomato and other such food crops, which have value in the local market. “Let the farmers do something for themselves with guidance by government authorities,” he urged. Information gathered from area farmers shows that many of them have adopted hybrid seed varieties, especially chilli against traditional seeds. These expensive hybrid varieties require more water and are also cost intensive in terms of fertiliser and pesticides.

Coastal area farmers always produce vegetables to supply Karachi’s fruit and vegetable market, which is easy accessible to them. Their supplies are timely compared to farmers coming from distant areas.

Some lucky farmers benefitted from the short duration cucumber crop, which fetched them better price during 2018. Majority of farmers however failed to cultivate major winter and summer crops in 2018 because of the late release of water in the canals and watercourses.

Only a few influential farmers have installed tube wells to continue their cultivation process without a hitch. This practice benefits only a handful of families, as majority of the farmers rely on government-laid irrigation water system.

Prolonged water scarcity from January-August affected the crops, mainly cotton and rice, sowing for which begins in April-May.

Coastal area farmers, mainly from Thatta and Sujawal districts face a similar situation, and paint a dismal picture of the depleting natural resources. For them the year 2018 actually started from the month of July-August (2018) when they received water through the irrigation system.

Leading growers believe that after scheduled rotation it was a common problem faced by farmers of the entire province, because there was no water in the river for releasing to all 14 canals. This badly impacted the standing and scheduled next immediate agriculture crops.

The cry echoed from all corners of the province, leading to protest demonstrations for water. The sowing of cotton and then rice and vegetables scheduled during the summer was delayed.

The rice crop, which was sown late, is now standing in the fields and farmers believe the yield will be low as cold and frost will damage the crop.

Rotation in the irrigation canals is set to start within a few days.

Tail-end farmers in the entire province seem frightened to continue agriculture practices too, as major wheat, sugarcane, and other crops are standing in the fields, which need water two-three more times for maturing.

The leading representatives of growers accuse the government functionaries of putting agriculture at low priority. They believe that water is a major issue they have been experiencing for many years.

According to them, whenever they receive news of rotation period in the irrigation system, they are frightened about the future of this economical sector. This uncertainty affects their traditional schedules of crop sowing, which have been continuing for generations.