Jazz partners with Sehat Kahani

KARACHI: Jazz has partnered with Sehat Kahani, an enterprise working across market segments to create quality healthcare and increase its efficiency, a statement said on Saturday.

Under the partnership, JazzCash, the country’s fastest growing mobile financial services provider, is to be integrated into the Sehat Kahani app where users will be able to pay for various Sehat Kahani services, including consultancy with a Sehat Kahani doctor, through JazzCash, it added.

Pakistan is still in dire need of proper health services, as many people still cannot get access to proper care at hospitals, especially in marginalised societies. Sehat Kahani provides low-income, middle, as well as high-income population with various e-health solutions utilising technology, the statement said.

For low-income communities, they create telemedicine e-hubs that connect users to qualified, online doctors with nurses acting as intermediaries in various communities and for the middle and upper-income markets, they have a mobile and web-based telemedicine solution providing access to corporate consumers, it added.