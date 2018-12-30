Lack of govt policies hurting rural development

LAHORE: With fast growing big cities, the development gap between urban and rural areas of the country is widening, forcing people in the rural areas to migrate to urban areas for job opportunities.

The incidence of poverty is also much higher in rural Pakistan than urban centres, which needs immediate attention of the government. The rulers should make a paradigm shift in its development policies by creating job opportunities in rural areas, where majority of the Pakistanis live.

Pakistan is currently facing seven percent to eight percent unemployment, and of its 180 million population, around 65 percent, or 131 million, live in rural areas. Around four million people enter the market for jobs every year, of which 2.6 million live in rural areas. If jobs are not created in the rural regions, the unemployment rate would reach unmanageable proportions, while migration to urban centres had already made cities unmanageable.

The planners would have to focus on speedy development in the rural regions and facilitate creation of non-farm jobs in these regions to ensure equitable and sustained growth. This task is achievable, as infrastructure development has linked semi-rural towns with villages much better than before, so isolation has gone down.

This also reflects an overdue realisation that Pakistan’s labour market is going through five transitions that from farm to non-farm, rural to urban, unorganised to organised, subsistence self-employment to decent wage employment, and school to work. It clearly translates into a huge opportunity for job creation and growth.

The state would have to create opportunities through incentives for setting up industrial zone, particularly for agro-based industries in the rural areas. The only long-term solution is to make rural areas a better habitat for job creation.

For the time being, we cannot take jobs to people so we will have to take people to jobs – that leads to migration.

The current infrastructure deficit reinforces an already skewed geography of work by amplifying job clustering to existing cities rather than creating new ones.

The only sustainable, long-term solutions lie in an integrated approach to education, employability and employment -- that will arise from the reform of current regimes in infrastructure, education, skill development and labour laws. This is a huge task that would take at least a decade to accomplish, if sincere efforts are launched now.

It is high time that the government earmarks substantially more resources for rural regions that would create new markets. This would induce the private sector to exploit the potential of these newly-created markets at places where majority of Pakistanis live.

If the government succeeds in eradicating rural poverty mainly by creating non-farm jobs than 65 percent of Pakistanis, which resides in small towns and villages, will have more money in their pockets and spend more on consuming value-added products. It has the potential to bring about a paradigm shift in our economy.

The manufacturing sector would grow at a much higher speed. The beneficiaries would be widespreed from televisions, toothpaste bike or cars. Increased consumption in rural Pakistan will also create new jobs required for providing these value-added products and services.

The key, in this regard, would be the level of governance. Besides transparency, the additional resources should be accompanied with the new innovative thinking and a clear plan for ensuring that the ambitious spending plan of the government delivers growth. The planners would have to take into account behavioural economics on how rural spending by the government can be productively used by rural consumers to enhance their quality of life.

The planners would also have to bear in mind that the weight of poverty falls most heavily on women in rural areas who have a very low level of education and who are subject to a multitude of cultural and other social constraints.

Women are vital contributors to the economic survival of poor households and family reliance on women's earnings increases with the extent of poverty. Funds are hard to come by for women welfare projects, as they do not fit the scheme of conventional development.

The challenge is to redefine the rules for this important gender of our society. One aspect that we ignored, while developing cities is that of environment. The new growth approach for rural regions should be the use of green technology only to make rural areas more liviable than cities.