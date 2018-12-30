Stocks decline 2.83 percent on rising political noise

Equities plummeted 2.83 percent in the week, as rising political noise on the back of JIT related to fake accounts and money laundering worth billions of rupees sent negative vibes to investors, who foresee further cut in share prices in the week ahead.

Weak sentiments were witnessed during the week on account of re-emergence of political noise. During the week, the accountability court announced its verdict against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Al Aziziah reference case, thereby imposing a hefty fine and seven years imprisonment.

Moreover, in the latest development in fake accounts case, senior leadership of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), including former-president Asif Ali Zardari, was placed on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The index continued its downward trend as it lost 1,084 points or 2.83 percent, closing at 37,167 points level. Investors were left dejected due to several factors this week, including a $591 million decline in the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) foreign exchange reserves, strong political tension in the country, and weak macroeconomic indicators.

Sector-wise the worst performers were commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, cements, and fertilisers as they ate away 901 points, cumulatively. While on the other hand tobacco and pharmaceuticals offered the market some respite, gaining 102 points, cumulatively. Foreign selling for the week was $1.1 million as compared with $12.2 million in the previous week. This was their 34th week of consecutive selling. Among local investors, mutual funds were also net sellers of $6.2 million, while banks and individuals were net buyers of $7.5 million, cumulatively.

During the week, Brent Crude declined by three percent on week on week basis to trade at $52/bbl. There has been extreme volatility during the week, and the commodity dipped below $50/bbl at one point. The decline came on the back of ongoing turmoil in global markets.

As a result, domestic exploration and production (E&P) stocks were down during most part of the week – Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDC), Pakistan Petroleum (PPL), Mari Petroleum (MARI) and Pakistan Oilfields (POL) declined by 4.4 percent, 4.1 percent, 4.8 percent and 3.4 percent on weekly basis, respectively, while the sector was down 4.3 percent, contributing 231 points to the overall decline in the benchmark KSE-100 share index.

According to an analyst from BMA Capital, as the curtains close down for 2018, ‘January effect’ might set in from the first week of the New Year as banks and mutual funds reload their books. However, political jitters might keep the broader investors’ activity in check.

He added that the key data points to track next week included Consumer Price Index (CPI) and cement, fertilisers and oil marketing companies’ monthly sales data. Moreover, commencement of result season and any dividend announcements (annual/half yearly) might attract investors’ interest in select scrips.

An analyst from Habib Metro-Finance said the upcoming hearing of the fake accounts scandal on Monday could unveil even more strain on the political front with widespread rumours of even further tumult on the political front. “We expect the index to stay under pressure in the near term, which warrants a cautious stance alongside ample liquidity to hunt for bargains at lower levels,” he added.