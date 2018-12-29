4 killed, 30 injured in fog-related accident

OKARA: At least four people were killed while 30 others were injured in vehicles accident in Okara that was caused due to dense fog as eight cars collided with each other at bypass in Okara.

According to details, eight cars collided with each other at bypass in Okara on Friday morning. On getting information about the mishap, rescue teams arrived at the scene and shifted the victims to nearby hospital.

On the other hand, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that dense shallow foggy conditions are likely to continue in plains of Punjab, upper Sindh and Peshawar division during morning and night hours.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Very cold dry weather in night hours and frost in morning hours is expected in upper parts of the country.