Buzdar suspends juvenile jail staff for poor performance

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar after reaching Bahawalpur on a two-day visit made a surprise visit to Borstal Institute of Juvenile Jail on Friday and suspended the jail staff over poor performance.

According to a handout, after his arrival at the airport and without any rest, the chief minister visited model bazaar affected by fire. He stopped his vehicle on seeing the model bazaar affectees and alighted from the vehicle. He inspected the model bazaar and assured the affectees of compensation of their damages adding that sympathies of the Punjab government were with them. He said that estimates of damages of stalls and shops which have been burnt would be made and immediate steps would be taken for reconstruction. He directed Bahawalpur deputy commissioner to submit an early report about estimates of damages.

Later, the chief minister visited Borstal Institute Juveniles Jail where superintendent jail was absent. The chief minister inspected the barracks of juveniles and asked the prisoners about the facilities provided to them. He talked to the juveniles and asked about weather condition. Tell me about any other problem so that it could be solved, he added. He inspected the dining room, kitchen and checked the food quality being provided to the prisoners.

The chief minister asked the superintendent that if food was available for prisoners? However, he expressed his displeasure over seeing the empty crockery and reprimanded the jail staff. He asked that when juveniles were provided food and he was told that dinner was served to the prisoners by 4:30pm. The chief minister directed to get the nonfunctioning TV of the barracks repaired. He added that juveniles should be provided necessary facilities in their barracks. Usman Buzdar also paid a surprise visit to Bahawal Victoria Hospital, talked to the patients and their attendants in emergency and asked about the facilities. Patients expressed their satisfaction over the arrangements. He also went to different wards and pharmacy of the hospital.

He will preside over a meeting of Punjab Cabinet today (Saturday). The meeting will review problems of Bahawalpur and other districts and law and order will be examined in a special meeting as well. He will also be given briefing about development schemes. He will hold meetings with parliamentarians, party workers, delegations of lawyers and Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce.