Indian troops martyr youth in Pulwama

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred a youth in Pulwama district, Friday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth, Ashfaq Ahmed Wani, an MBA degree holder, during a cordon and search operation in Karewas Renzipora area of the district.

People took to the streets in Pulwama and Islamabad towns and started demonstrations against the killing of the youth.

Indian police and troops used brute force to disperse the protesters, triggering clashes between the demonstrators and the forces personnel. The clashes were going on till last reports came in. The occupation authorities have suspended mobile internet service in Pulwama.

Meanwhile, Indian troops also launched a cordon and search operation in Sumlar area of Bandipora district.