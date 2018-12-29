PM constitutes Advisory Council on Foreign Affairs

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered constitution of an Advisory Council on Foreign Affairs under the chairmanship of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi at the Foreign Office which is heavily dominated by male members with just a couple of women.

The Council will be assisted in its work by a secretariat comprising designated officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“All members of the Council will work in an honorary capacity and the minister of foreign affairs may appoint ad hoc additional Council members with area expertise and field specialisation,” says the notification issued by the Foreign Office this week.

The ex-officio members include minister for law and justice, minister for finance, revenue and economic affairs, adviser for commerce, textile, industry and production and investment, minister for planning, development, foreign secretary, DG Institute of Strategic Studies, DG Foreign Services Academy and additional secretary, Foreign Minister’s Office.

Experts on foreign policy and members of the academia have also been included with several former high commissioners to India. From the Foreign Office are retired ambassadors Salman Bashir, Jalil Abbas Jilani, Ashraf Jehangir Qazi and Muhammad Sadiq. From the Academia are Dr Riffat Hussain, Dr Huma Baqai, Dr Hasan Askari Rizvi, Dr Adil Najam, Dr Rabia Akhter and Qasim Niaz.

Interestingly, there is no member from the Ministry of Human Rights, especially given the fact that the European Union in the GSP Plus has identified 10 points that Pakistan has to deliver upon and eight of those are related to (under the Rules of Business) to the Human Rights Ministry. The Foreign Office is also working in this area.

“It’s rather interesting that it was the minister of human rights who wrote the foreign policy in the PTI manifesto and today the ministry is being completely sidelined by the Foreign Office. Input from the ministry is vital for this new Council,” say diplomatic sources who are showing interest in the new set up.

The Ministry of Human Rights, when approached, did not want to comment on being left out. These sources also pointed out to the meetings that the president of the UN General Assembly will be holding upon arrival in Islamabad next month.

“Human rights is a big issue at the UN and in the few months that they have been in government, efforts have been made by the PTI in this area. So we are surprised that after some of the briefings we have received why the president of UNGA is not meeting anyone from the Ministry of Human Rights and not visiting the women shelters that have been set up by the ministry?” ask these diplomatic sources, adding that the Foreign Office should not try to undermine the Ministry of Human Rights internationally as in reality they will be undermining Pakistan.