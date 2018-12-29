Changing lives through rehabilitation: South Waziristan people benefitting from projects

WANA: The local people were over the moon when they flicked on the solar-power pumps to draw water from wells in Vadhan village in Makeen tehsil in South Waziristan.

“This is the first time that we are drawing clean water from wells in our houses,” said little Iqbal while filling the bucket from the water tanks constructed under a project by the Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP).

The SRSP organised the inauguration ceremony of the solar-powered Drinking Water Supply Scheme (DWSS) and certificate distribution ceremony of female skill training in tailoring and embroidery.

Both the events were conducted under the German government-funded and KFW financed “Reintegration & Rehabilitation of the TDPs” (RRP-TDP) project. The solar-powered drinking water supply scheme was executed at a cost of Rs4.5 million. It will provide clean drinking water to over 180 households in Vadhan village.

Commander 55 Brigade South Waziristan Brig Wajid was the chief guest at the event. Other officials from the local formation and district administration along with scores of community elders were also present.

The chief guest applauded the efforts of SRSP for enhancing the quality of lives in the far-flung areas of the district.

He also lauded the initiatives to train the local women. Up to 25 women were part of the 40-days training. They were given certificates and sewing machines on the conclusion of the training.

The scheme and the skill trainings are part of the 164 drinking water schemes and 2500 community members trained respectively under the German Government-funded and KFW financed “RRP-TDP” project.

It is active in Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, North and South Waziristan districts with the aim to facilitate the smooth reintegration and uplifting the socio-economic situation of the TDPs.