Youth returns after spending 19 months in Indian jail

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MINGORA: A man hailing from Swati district on Friday reached home after being released from a prison in Amritsar in India.
Talking to the reporters, one Abdullah, 21, said he had entered India by crossing the Wahga border on May 21, 2017, in his bid to meet Indian film star, Shah Rukh Khan.
He said the Border Security Force arrested him after he entered India as he did not possess valid travel documents. Abdullah said he underwent 19-month jail term in Amritsar.
He advised the young generation not to make the mistake of entering India illegally in their pursuit to meet the Indian film stars.
MINGORA: A man hailing from Swati district on Friday reached home after being released from a prison in Amritsar in India.
Talking to the reporters, one Abdullah, 21, said he had entered India by crossing the Wahga border on May 21, 2017, in his bid to meet Indian film star, Shah Rukh Khan.
He said the Border Security Force arrested him after he entered India as he did not possess valid travel documents. Abdullah said he underwent 19-month jail term in Amritsar.
He advised the young generation not to make the mistake of entering India illegally in their pursuit to meet the Indian film stars.