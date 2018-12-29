close
Sat Dec 29, 2018
SKN
Syed Kosar Naqvi
December 29, 2018

Industrialist shot dead in Havelian

National

ABBOTTABAD: A Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) local leader and prominent industrialist Malik Khurram Suleman was shot dead at Havelian on Friday, police sources said.

The sources said Malik Khurram was on its way to his flour mills in Islamabad when unidentified persons opened fire on him. He received three bullet shots in his neck. He was shifted to the nearby hospital where he was pronounced as dead.

According to initial reports, Khurram Suleman, former city president of PML-N and office-bearer of Hazara Flour Mills Association, was receiving life threats as per the first information report lodged by his cousin Malik Abid Ali.

